Worldwide coronavirus death toll crosses 50,000

The Worldwide death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 50,277.

There are 981,838 infected cases worldwide.

Considering the rapid spread of the virus, the World Health Organization is focusing on whether face masks should be promoted.

The highest number of Covid-19 cases has been reported in the US, with 215,344 cases.

USA was the first country to cross the 200,000 mark.

Over 900 new deaths have been reported in the US in the last 24 hours.

A 6-week-old baby has died from a Covid-19 infection in the US state of Connecticut, according to foreign media reports.