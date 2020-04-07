සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Police shoot a runaway vehicle in Moratuwa - two injured

Friday, 03 April 2020 - 6:59

A car that had been driven on disregarding police orders was shot at Egoda Uyana in Moratuwa. 

While the car had been driven from Colombo bound for Moratuwa,   signal had been given to it at the Moratuwa town road block  to stop. 

However reports say that while the car had been driven ignoring police orders, it had been driven without stopping again at the  road block close to Egoda Uyana as well.

Reports say that subsequently at the police road block close to the Egoda Uyana new bridge the car had been signalled to stop again.

On this occasion while the car had been driven in the direction of the police officers, an attempt made to proceed ahead knocking down the police personnel, the police had shot at the car.

While three out of the four youth travelling in the car were wounded in the shooting they were admitted to the Panadura Base hospital.

The Police Media spokesman’s office said that subsequently one of them was sent to the Colombo National hospital for further treatment.

Further investigations have revealed that these youth are residents of Pelawatta in Battaramulla




