UPDATE: Friday 03 April – World situation report : infected numbers cross one million

Friday, 03 April 2020 - 7:31

Despite more than half the planet imposing some form of lockdown, the virus claimed thousands more lives, with Spain and Britain seeing the highest number of daily fatalities.

Since emerging in China in December, COVID-19 has infected more than 1 million people - including more than half a million in Europe - and claimed over 53,000 lives.

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,014,673 with 52,973 deaths reported while the total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 210,335 people.

Nine countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Italy, China, Spain, Germany, France, Iran, Germany and Belgium). 

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

  • USA                      244,678
  • Italy                      115,242
  • Spain                    112,065
  • China                     84,794
  • Germany               82,433
  • France                   59,929
  • Iran                        50,468

The Global death count now stands at 52,973. Eight countries have reported deaths in excess of 1,000.

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths. (Germany and Belgium have also reported more than 1,000 deaths for the first time)

  • Italy                         13,915
  • Spain                      10,348
  • USA                          5,911
  • France                     5,387
  • China                       3,322
  • Iran                          3,160
  • UK                           2,926
  • Netherlands            1,339
  • Germany                 1,107
  • Belgium                   1,011


Data according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 6.12 am today (03).

 

