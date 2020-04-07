UPDATE: Friday 03 April – World situation report : infected numbers cross one million

Despite more than half the planet imposing some form of lockdown, the virus claimed thousands more lives, with Spain and Britain seeing the highest number of daily fatalities.

Since emerging in China in December, COVID-19 has infected more than 1 million people - including more than half a million in Europe - and claimed over 53,000 lives.

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,014,673 with 52,973 deaths reported while the total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 210,335 people.

Nine countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Italy, China, Spain, Germany, France, Iran, Germany and Belgium).

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

USA 244,678

Italy 115,242

Spain 112,065

China 84,794

Germany 82,433

France 59,929

Iran 50,468

The Global death count now stands at 52,973. Eight countries have reported deaths in excess of 1,000.

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths. (Germany and Belgium have also reported more than 1,000 deaths for the first time)

Italy 13,915

Spain 10,348

USA 5,911

France 5,387

China 3,322

Iran 3,160

UK 2,926

Netherlands 1,339

Germany 1,107

Belgium 1,011



Data according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 6.12 am today (03).