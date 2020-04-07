Over+ten+thousand+arrested+for+curfew+violations+

The Police Media Division states that 1264 persons have been arrested for violating curfew in the past 24 hours including 325 vehicles.

The number of persons arrested from March 20th to 6 p.m. yesterday stands at 10,730.

Similarly, 2657 vehicles were taken into police custody over curfew violations.

Meanwhile DIG Ajith Rohana said that information has also been received about the use of fraudulently prepared essential services and curfew permits.

The DIG said that investigations have been launched regarding this matter.