සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru’ Sahana Yaathra operation in Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha today (photos)

Friday, 03 April 2020 - 11:58

%E2%80%98Rata+Wenuwen+Hiru%E2%80%99+Sahana+Yaathra+operation+in+Colombo%2C+Kalutara+and+Gampaha+today+%28photos%29

The Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yathra operation on behalf of our own people who are in need of help amidst a number of hardships due to the spread of the Corona Virus is in operation today in Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha.

Hiru is prepared to provide assistance to and fulfil the responsibility of delivering dry rations to the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. 

Meanwhile, the Hiru Media Network has launched a programme to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus.

Accordingly, another stage of fumigating Elders’ Homes where destitute elders live was carried out at the Vidya Elders’ Home in Wellawatte, the Maithri Elders’ Home in Hanwella, the Mawpiya Sevana Elders’ Home in Hanwella, the Senehasa Elders’ Home in Meegoda and the Sende Sevana Elders’ Home also in Meeogda.

It is of significance that this entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services with proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5926 or 077 393 9209 telephone numbers.

At the same time, the Hiru Media Network together with the Sri Lanka Red Cross has launched a programme to disinfect public areas.

Accordingly, arrangements were made to disinfect the Kahatuduwa, Mattegoda, Kottawa and Piliyandala Police Stations.

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More

President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:36

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
06 April 2020
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.