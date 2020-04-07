‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru’ Sahana Yaathra operation in Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha today (photos)

The Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yathra operation on behalf of our own people who are in need of help amidst a number of hardships due to the spread of the Corona Virus is in operation today in Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha.

Hiru is prepared to provide assistance to and fulfil the responsibility of delivering dry rations to the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes.

Meanwhile, the Hiru Media Network has launched a programme to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus.

Accordingly, another stage of fumigating Elders’ Homes where destitute elders live was carried out at the Vidya Elders’ Home in Wellawatte, the Maithri Elders’ Home in Hanwella, the Mawpiya Sevana Elders’ Home in Hanwella, the Senehasa Elders’ Home in Meegoda and the Sende Sevana Elders’ Home also in Meeogda.

It is of significance that this entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services with proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5926 or 077 393 9209 telephone numbers.

At the same time, the Hiru Media Network together with the Sri Lanka Red Cross has launched a programme to disinfect public areas.

Accordingly, arrangements were made to disinfect the Kahatuduwa, Mattegoda, Kottawa and Piliyandala Police Stations.