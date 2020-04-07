If+you+are+suffering+from+symptoms+of+the+Corona+Virus+go+to+the+health+sectors+as+soon+as+possible

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe requests people to immediately go to the health sectors if they are suffering from symptoms of the Corona Virus.



He said that if they delay their arrivals, these patients could face a risk.



Meanwhile, another person infected with the Covid-19 or Corona virus died yesterday.



Dr. Jasinghe said that accordingly the number of deaths due to this virus is now four.



The victim was a 58 year old male who was being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH).



In the meantime, the number of persons infected with the Corona Virus has increased to 151.



The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that at present 126 persons who have been infected are under treatment.



The number of recovered fully and left hospitals as of now is 21.