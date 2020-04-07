Do not report false news about the Corona Virus – Prime Minister

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa requested politicians of the North to halt false news items being published regarding the environment created with the spread of the Corona Virus.

This was during the all-party meeting held at Temple Trees yesterday to discuss the spread of the Corona Virus.

Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe, Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Jathika Nidahas Peramuna, Minister Wimal Weerawansa, Leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Udaya Gammanpila, the Leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya, Leader of the Tamil National Alliance R. Sampanthan and Leader of the Muslim Congress Rauff Hakeem together with a number of other party leaders were present on this occasion.