Attorney General’s Department points out facts about the risk of the judiciary

The Attorney General’s (AG) Department expressed facts yesterday during two cases at the High Court (HC) in relation to the request made by the AG from the Chief Justice (CJ) where cases regarding HC bail be cancelled on two days when the curfew is in force.

Presenting facts in the presence of HC Judge Manjula Tillakaratne, Senior Deputy Solicitor General representing the AG’s Department Sarath Jayamanne said that maintaining distancing within a Court as recommended by health sectors is not practicable.

He pointed out that all parties connected to the case including judges and lawyers will be exposed to danger.

The AG’s Department questioned here how court work is to be carried out without even a recommendation from the Presidential Task Force on the prevention of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Even when considering applications for bail regarding those found guilty of drug offences, the AG’s department said that approximately 6000 individuals are in remand custody at present and even if bail applications of 30-40 of them are taken up for hearing daily, it will take many days to cover the entire number and it is not suitable based on the present situation that has arisen.

By releasing those jailed for criminal offences without a proper method, the AG’s department pointed out that there could be an increase in crimes within society.

Accordingly, Senior Deputy Solicitor General Sarath Jayamanne said that he is objecting to the bail applications made.

HC Judge Manjula Tilakaratne, responding said that these cases are being heard on the recommendations and advice of the Judicial Service Commission.

Meanwhile, the AG’s Department also presented facts in the presence of HC Judge Aditya Patabendi regarding these bail requests.

Speaking on this occasion Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris said that the present situation where there are not even minimum health protection methods having to work inside the Court is of great risk.

At the same time he said that he has got to know that lawyers representing certain accused requesting bail are doing it based on charging them huge sums of money.

The AG’s Department also requested the Court to look into these lawyers who are trying to fleece clients during the present disaster situation.

The HC judge said that strict attention will be focused on such lawyers.

During a background where a person from Maradana died subsequent to being affected by the Covid-19 virus day before yesterday, the AG’s Department said that it is risky to hear cases within the Hulftsdorp Court premises.

The HC judge who said that he will consider these warnings being submitted by the AG’s department, also said that a decision was made to stop releasing inmates on bail from yesterday.

Prison Officer of Batticaloa S. L. Wijesekera said that based on instructions by the Batticaloa Magistrate and taking into consideration the Covid-19 virus 181 detainees who had been found guilty of minor offences at the Batticaloa Prison were released on bail.

Meanwhile, 121 applications for bail, submitted by a group of large and medium scale drug dealers were taken up for consideration yesterday at 5 High Courts in Colombo, yesterday.

During this instance Colombo High Judges decided to reject 90 percent of these applications.

High Court judges who considered objections presented by senior lawyers including the Senior Additional Solicitor Generals representing the AG, rejected these applications for bail according to our Hiru Court Reporter.

Although the best quarantine center is the prison where no patient has been reported, leading Heroin Dealers as well as brutal criminals have launched a planned conspiracy to obtain bail under cover of the Corona epidemic, the Deputy Solicitor General representing the AG in High Court No. 6 said.