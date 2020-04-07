If social distancing is not maintained, the disease can spread – Health Sectors

If 80 percent of the population do not adhere to social distancing during the time the curfew is in force, the ability for health sectors to control the spread of the Corona Virus will not be possible, the Sri Lanka Community Medicine Specialists Union said.

Its media coordinator Consultant Dr. Kapila Jayaratne said that work is being carried out from grass root level upwards and that provision of basic facilities required for health sectors should be carried out in a better more formal manner.

Meanwhile, with the decision made by Public Health Inspectors to withdraw from tasks to control the spread of the Corona or Covid-19 virus, a discussion was held regarding the issue with Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi yesterday.

Although we attempted to contact the Public Health Inspectors Association to find out whether any agreement was reached during this instance, it proved futile since there was no response.