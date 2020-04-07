Incidents of donations being collected fraudulently saying for the Covid-19 Fund, have been reported

Information on incidents where donations are being collected saying it is for the Covid-19 Health and Social Conservation Fund has been reported to the President’s office.

Apart from contributing directly to this fund using cash, cheques or other recognized methods, the President’s Secretary Dr. P. B. Jayasundera requested people to refrain from handing over money to any one or any organization.

He also requested that these fraudulent attempts should be reported to the nearest Police Station.

Further information can be obtained using telephone numbers 011 235 44 79 or 011 235 43 54.

The money credited to this fund as of today exceeds Rs. 314 million.