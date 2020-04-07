සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A special operations center at the Sri Lanka Ports Authority

Friday, 03 April 2020 - 10:13

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority has set up a special operations center to maintain effectively and continuously import and export services.

The government said that accordingly, 011 24 35 861, 011 24 82 478, 077 311 00 40 and 071 65 70 773 telephone numbers can be called to obtain information.

In addition, the ports access permit will be allowed to be used as a curfew pass.

Also, 011 59 78 708 and 011 59 78 738 telephone numbers can be called to obtain information about getting curfew passes for ports duties and container import and export tasks.

Telephone numbers have been introduced to inquire into problems regarding import and export services of the Sri Lanka Department of Customs. They are, 071 44 58 476 and 0777 28 38 79.

Meanwhile, it will be possible to find out all information regarding water supply by sending a SMS to 077 93 99 999 with the account number appearing on the water bill.

