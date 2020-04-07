49 persons who completed quarantine, leave for their homes (video)

Sixteen persons who were subject to quarantine at the Periyakadu Army Quarantine Center left for their homes today.

Our Hiru Correspondent said that this is the final group from among those who were at quarantine centers set up in the Vanni Electoral District.

Three hundred and thirty individuals were under quarantine in the Periyakadu and Pampemadu Army quarantine centers, up to now and it is said that another 206 persons have completed their quarantine period at the Vanni Air force camp.

In the meantime another 33 persons who were in quarantine at the Diyatalawa Army Holiday Resort have also left for their homes this morning.

Those who have thus completed their quarantine periods and left for their homes include residents of Bandarawela, Matugama, Katunayake and Colombo who arrived from European countries.