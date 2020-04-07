Western Province Task Force meets under the patronage of the Governor (photos)

The Western Province Task Force met yesterday at the office of the Governor of the Western Province.

This was under the patronage of Marshal of the Sri Lanka Air Force Roshan Goonatilleke.

All top government officials of the Western Provincial Council as well as a number of heads of Provincial Health and Security Divisions participated at this meeting.

Special attention was focused on people’s problems which have arisen in the Province, during this instance.

It was decided on this occasion to get together once a week and jointly work on the Covid-19 virus problem.