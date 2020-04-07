The carcass of a leopard which had died caught in a noose, found

The Nallathanniya Wild Life Office said they found the carcass of a well-grown leopard yesterday (02) evening.

This animal was found dead in the Barkepel section of the Barkade Estate belonging to the Nawalapitiya Police Division.

This well-grown leopard was about 8 years old and was about 7 feet in length, wildlife officials said.

Facts regarding the carcass of the leopard discovered is to be presented to the Nawalapitiya Magistrate’s Court and later taken to the Minipe Veterinarian Hospital for a post-mortem examination.



