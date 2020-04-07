A+new+programme+from+the+Government+to+expedite+producing+of+food+within+the+country

A new programme named “Saubagya Watte” to cultivate one million home gardens, with the objective of expediting food production continuously within the country in the face of the Corona epidemic situation has been launched.



This programme will be in operation under the ministries of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development and a packet of seeds containing five types of seeds together with a leaflet containing required instructions as well as a container with vegetable plants will be provided.



Further information and about ordering seeds and plants can be obtained from the website www.saubagya.lk these ministries said.