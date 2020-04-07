Special+statement+from+President+regarding+false+reports

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that it has been observed that there are various false messages being exchanged, prepared as statements made by him on different web pages and through Social Media networks, during this period of emergency that has arisen these days within the country.

The President emphasized that as a result, various inaccurate statements could reach the people and society.

President Rajapaksa said that due to this, the announcements and statements he makes will be published on his official web page and social media only.

A special statement in connection with this was posted on the President’s official web page thus.