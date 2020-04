A liquor sales outlet in Puliyawatte of the Norwood Police area of authority was robbed and the Norwood Police said that a large number of both foreign and local liquor have been stolen.

This robbery has been carried out by a group which had broken the locks of the front door of the shop during dawn today (03).

It has been estimated that this stock of liquor stolen is worth about five hundred thousand rupees.

The Norwood Police are carrying out investigations into this robbery.