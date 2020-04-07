සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Moratuwa runaway vehicle and police shooting - injured suspects between 19 -25 years

Friday, 03 April 2020 - 15:07

Police said they suspect that the four persons in the vehicle which ignored police orders to stop, during curfew hours at Egodauyana, Moratuwa would have been on their way to carry out some illegal activity.

This vehicle had been driving from Moratuwa towards Panadura at about 10.20 pm yesterday (02), violating the curfew when they drove through a barrier at Egodauyana – Old Road, ignoring police orders to stop.

Then these police officers had informed officers who had been on duty at the district border road barrier near the Moratuwa – Egodauyana – Modera new bridge. Police officers had signaled the vehicle to stop even at this barrier, and the vehicle had ignore orders and continued on its way.

At that moment a Police officer on duty at the barrier had shot at the vehicle.

The Police Media Division said that subsequently officers at the other end of the new bridge, from the Panadura – South Police Station had signaled the vehicle to halt. Even then the vehicle had driven off ignoring orders.

Later the vehicle was discovered parked near the Panadura Hospital. Three of the four passengers in the vehicle had suffered gunshot wounds where they had been admitted for treatment. One of them was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital. He was a 19 year old youth and a resident of Battaramulla.

The other three were residents of Panadura and the Police said were between the ages of 20 and 25 years.

The driver of the vehicle and the three persons who sustained gunshot injuries have been arrested.

The Police Media Division said further that they were receiving treatment under Police protection.

In response to an inquiry regarding the incident, a top police official said that they were suspicious as to whether these individuals were on way to deal in drugs. 

