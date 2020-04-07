Investigation+by+intelligence+into+the+spread+of+Coronavirus+in+the+country

It has been revealed that the 58 year old male who died yesterday (02) while under treatment for the Corona Virus at IDH was a resident of Ratmalana.



He had entered IDH on 16 March, and had been on a trip to India – Velankanni recently together with his wife.



His wife too has been infected with the Corona Virus and it is reported that she is also under treatment at IDH.



Anyhow, she has left the hospital and is said to be under self-quarantine at present.



151 persons infected with the Corona Virus have been reported from Sri Lanka as of now, and another patient among them who recovered left the hospital today.



The Epidemiology Unit reported that at present 22 persons have recovered from the virus.



This Unit also said that 250 more persons are being treated in hospitals around the country, under medical supervision, suspected of having contracted the Corona Virus.



Meanwhile, 163 persons who participated in a service conducted by the Swiss Priest who was infected with the Corona Virus in Jaffna – Ariyalai have been sent for quarantine.



Four patients have been confirmed to have been infected with the Corona Virus from Jaffna at present, and one of them is receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.



It is reported that the remaining three were from the Palali Quarantine Center.



It was revealed that all four of them had attended the service conducted by the infected Swiss Priest.



In the meantime, 45 persons at the Jaffna hospital who were suspected to have contracted the virus and were subject to testing, the hospital said, have been confirmed not to have been infected.



Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana said that intelligence sectors have uncovered a lot of information on the spread of the virus in this country.



He also said that investigations have commenced into sources from which the virus has been spreading.