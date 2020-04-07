සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

China in an attempt to protect their reputation – an allegation from America

Friday, 03 April 2020 - 15:28

American President Donald Trump has announced that even the second test he underwent, subsequent to the Corona Virus spreading in America has proved to be negative.

He had been subject to this test yesterday and a new testing system which can produce results in 15-minutes had been used.

The 73 year old President of the USA was also subject to a Corona Virus test in the middle of last month.

It is from the United States of America that the most number of Corona infected patients, which 245,000 have been reported.   

The number of deaths in the USA had risen by a record number of 1169 yesterday.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths to have been reported from any single country in a day.

Meanwhile the USA alleges that China is hiding actual data about the damage from the Corona virus.

Former American Ambassador to the UN, with an Indian origin, Nikki Haley said that there is no way that the data being presented by China now, regarding the number infected by the Corona Virus and the number of deaths in that country can be accurate.

She said CIA has warned the White House not to depend on the data being submitted by Chinese Authorities.

President Trump too expressed his suspicions in connection with the data being submitted by China regarding the Corona Virus infections and deaths in that country, at a media briefing.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that it is her opinion that in China where there is a population of 1.5 billion, 82,000 infections and 3000 deaths being reported is clearly inaccurate.

When comparing with the number 245,000 infected in America and 6000 deaths, it seems clear, she said.

Instead of assisting in the battle which the world has launched to eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic, Nikki Haley alleged that China is engaged in an attempt to build up their reputation.

Meanwhile, the number infected in Italy is 115,242 and the number of deaths reported is 13,915.

950 deaths were reported from Spain yesterday, which is the highest number of deaths to occur during a day.

The number of deaths in Spain exceed ten thousand and the number of persons affected by the virus is more than 112,000.

The number of deaths in Britain has reached nearly 3,000 and the number infected with the virus is more than 33,700.

An institution analyzing statistics in connection with the spread of the Corona Virus, has predicted that the number of deaths due to the virus in Britain could reach a peak on 12 April. It is Easter Sunday as well.

Saudi Arabia has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina which are sacred religious cities for Muslims as a result of the risk of the Corona Virus spreading.

Other countries in the Gulf Zone where foreign workers live in large numbers, it is reported, have also closed many cities.

1885 infected persons have been reported from Saudi Arabia as of now and 21 deaths, as a result, have occurred.

The number of Corona Virus infected patients across the world has now increased to 1, 016, 413 and the number of deaths reported is 53,238.
