The number of persons arrested for violating the curfew has increased to 10,730.

The Police Media Division said that they were taken into custody from 20 March up to today.

At the same time 2,657 vehicles have also been taken into Police custody for violating the curfew.

During the period from yesterday (02) morning to 6.00 am today (03), 1264 individuals have been arrested for violating the curfew while the number of vehicles taken into police custody during the same period is 325.