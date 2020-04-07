Distribution+of+essential+food+items+and+medicines+continue

It is reported that even while the curfew is in force, island wide, distribution of essential food items and medicines are being carried out continuously.

It is also said that the security forces are providing transport and required facilities to pensioners to obtain their pensions and medicines.

State and private banks are open today for senior citizens to obtain their pensions. Also pharmacies are open too, to enable them to get their medication.

Facilities have been arranged at regional level through Army Base Hospitals, Field Hospitals and places where patients are accepted to provide medications to individuals who come to the clinics at the Army Hospital.

Meanwhile, essential goods are being distributed with the intervention of Security Forces to people who have been isolated in Akurana, with the discovery of Corona Virus infected persons.

At the same time Atalugama in Bandaragama is also in lock down.

The Bandaragama Health Medical Officer Nimesha Ratnaweera responding to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division said that the health conditions of people in these areas are being frequently monitored.

With Corona infected persons being reported from Pannila – Beruwala, 219 persons who had contact with these persons have been sent to the Quarantine Center in Punani.

438 persons who had contact with these virus infected persons have been identified and the Beruwala Health Medical Officer Waruna Seneviratne told the Hiru News Division in response to an inquiry made that they expect to refer 61 of them to self-quarantiine.

Meanwhile, essential food items are being transported to the Northern Province from the Dambulla Economic Center and they are loaded onto other trucks at Irattaperiyakulama and taken away, our Hiru Regional Report Dinasena Rathugamage said.

In the meantime, with the objective of expediting production of food in the country in the face of the Corona virus situation a programme named ‘Saubagya Watte’ to cultivate one million home gardens, was launched.

This programme which is being operated through the Ministries of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development will make arrangements to distribute a packet of seeds containing 5 types of seeds and a leaflet with required instructions as well as a container with vegetable plants.

Further investigation and information regarding seeds and plants can be obtained from the website www.saubagya.lk, the Ministries of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development said.