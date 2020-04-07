World+Bank+approves+emergency+financial+aid+to+Sri+Lanka

The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank has approved the granting of emergency financial aid of US Dollars Million 128.6 to Sri Lanka to help face the pandemic of Covid-19.

The relevant financial aid will be used to identify persons infected with the Covid-19 virus, to prevent the spread of this disease and to prepare health officials and the public for that.

This will provide an opportunity to minimize the spread of the virus among people in Sri Lanka, to minimize the number of infections and to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among communities, the Sri Lankan Directress of the World Bank Ida Swarai said.

The World Bank has taken steps to allocate a sum of US Dollars 1.9 billion to help developing countries to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of this amount 1 billion US Dollars has been allocated to India where there is a population of 1.3 million and is engaged in a massive effort to minimize the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country.