An+8-point+plan+to+control+the+spread+of+the+Corona+Virus

The Government Medical Officers Association (the GMOA) has submitted an 8-point plan to ensure an optimum coverage limit of 80 percent to control the spread of the Corona Virus.

Accordingly, this plan includes identifying houses that do not need covering, identifying persons who produce food and transport them as well as purchase them and those who prepare them as rations.

The GMOA has said in a statement issued that at the same time their plan includes, methods being set up to distribute goods to homes, a method to lodge complaints on shortages, a system to report unexpected incidents and a method for management.

It is further mentioned in this statement that under the prevailing circumstances, these processes should be set up both at national level and regional level.