Former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga has been granted bail by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.



Weeratunga had been remanded by the Fort Magistrate after being arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport by officers of the CID on February 14TH, 2020.



The former ambassador was wanted for the alleged embezzlement of public funds with regard to procurement of MiG aircraft and money laundering.