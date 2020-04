From 20 March up to 12 noon today (03) 11,019 persons have been arrested by the Police island wide for violating the curfew.



The Police Media Spokesman’s Division said that 2727 vehicles have also been taken into police custody.



At the same time, the number of individuals arrested for violating the curfew from 6.00 am to 12 noon today, a period six hours, is 289 and the number of vehicles taken into custody is 70.