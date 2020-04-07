සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Visas of 960 foreigners who attended an Islamic Religious Conference in New Delhi, cancelled

Friday, 03 April 2020 - 15:54

Visas+of+960+foreigners+who+attended+an+Islamic+Religious+Conference+in+New+Delhi%2C+cancelled
The visas of 960 foreigners who attended a conference of Tabligi Jamat Organization last month in New Delhi which is believed to have been a main reason for the spread of the Covid-19 virus in India, have been cancelled.

A group of more 1,300 persons from the USA, France, Italy etc., is identified as remaining in India it is said by Indian Home Minister Amith Shah.

More than 550 persons infected with the Covid-19 virus in India are those who had participated in this conference held in Nizamuddheen in New Delhi.

The Indian government has cancelled the tourist visas of persons who arrived from countries to attend this conference and they have been blacklisted so that they will not be able to visit India ever again in the future.

Anyhow, prior to their leaving they will be examined to find out if they show symptoms of the Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, the Government of Sri Lanka had warned Indian authorities, according to Indian media reports published today that a group of extremists from Sri Lanka would be arriving in India to participate in the Nizammuddheen Conference in New Delhi.

This shows that continuous contact has been maintained between Indian Islamic Extremist groups and extremists in this country.

Indian media further said that there is information that extremist groups who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka had contact with the Indian extremist group as well.
Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:26

Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
06 April 2020
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.