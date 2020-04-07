Visas of 960 foreigners who attended an Islamic Religious Conference in New Delhi, cancelled

The visas of 960 foreigners who attended a conference of Tabligi Jamat Organization last month in New Delhi which is believed to have been a main reason for the spread of the Covid-19 virus in India, have been cancelled.



A group of more 1,300 persons from the USA, France, Italy etc., is identified as remaining in India it is said by Indian Home Minister Amith Shah.



More than 550 persons infected with the Covid-19 virus in India are those who had participated in this conference held in Nizamuddheen in New Delhi.



The Indian government has cancelled the tourist visas of persons who arrived from countries to attend this conference and they have been blacklisted so that they will not be able to visit India ever again in the future.



Anyhow, prior to their leaving they will be examined to find out if they show symptoms of the Covid-19 virus.



Meanwhile, the Government of Sri Lanka had warned Indian authorities, according to Indian media reports published today that a group of extremists from Sri Lanka would be arriving in India to participate in the Nizammuddheen Conference in New Delhi.



This shows that continuous contact has been maintained between Indian Islamic Extremist groups and extremists in this country.



Indian media further said that there is information that extremist groups who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka had contact with the Indian extremist group as well.