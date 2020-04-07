A+notice+from+the+Governor+of+the+Central+Bank+to+banks

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Professor W. D. Lakshman has informed banks to expedite putting into operation relief measures and concessions granted to the people who are facing difficulties.Let us face the Corona Virus with belief: Governor of the Central Bank.Based on the Corona virus of Covid-19 spreading across the world and spreading to Sri Lanka last month, the situations that have arisen are extremely unfamiliar and very special situations distanced from general situations. It is a period of time when difficult and extremely complex problems have arisen. We will have to reply to these difficult problems that exist under abnormal conditions, by intentionally considering and thinking in a manner that is not usual. Accordingly, the entire institutional system which is acting regarding health problems, humanitarian and social problems, problems in connection with emergencies, human security problems, economic problems etc., is procuring suitable policy activities for this moment of time, experimenting with them and correcting shortcomings in the present.The problems that are especially outstanding during this period of crisis and problems that require immediate and emergency solutions are problems that broadly fall into humanitarian and human welfare categories. Without being suppressed totally by the problem of the virus that is spreading, based on advice from health sectors, a certain quarantine emergency situation has been declared to get rid of the problem within a short period of time.In certain parts of the country, especially in districts where most number of people live, the curfew is enforced continuously but in remaining districts of the country it is imposed in different time slots. People have been prevented from living their habitual social lives to which they have adhered to as a social animal. This social distancing has brought about problems regarding the existence of persons. People do not have permission to go to their jobs. Since certain organizations have closed down they have been deprived of their jobs. Especially for those who engaged daily in some sort of a job and earned their livelihood, and since micro, small and medium scale enterprises have had to close down and some others being deprived of their self-employment, everyone who has been deprived of their jobs have had to face a tragic and fearful situation where generally they do not have an income to live off. Also very specially to those who do not possess an income / those who have a very low income, including those who have money with them generally everyone is facing a problem of finding food and drink. The people expect solutions to all these mentioned and unmentioned problems through the state and the government. In these circumstances, the government has had to obtain assistance from the private sector and markets and provide solutions for these problems and help reduce the burden on the General Public and subsequent to the end of this crisis various types of actions will have to be taken to normalize economic activity.The government of Sri Lanka has accepted this task with responsibility much better than other countries in the country which say they are more developed than us, and while being commented by the world community, are carrying on. The state political authorities, administration, and state services such as the police and Army as well as the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the remaining system of institutions of the state sector have taken leadership and carrying out their work.As the head of the Central Bank, I will summarize the activities done during the past few days through the Central Bank in connection with this.· Repaying of loan instalments during the relevant period halted (moratorium) on behalf of businessmen who maintain their businesses by obtaining bank loans as well as those who have obtained personal loans, especially small and medium scale businessmen.· Arranging for new Working Capital loans to businessmen to be provided at 4% interest under the Central Bank re-financing methods.· To be of assistance to various sectors who are under pressure due to the problem of the virus, on behalf of various programmes proposed by the government and put into operation, a sum of Rs. 100 billion has been provided under treasury bills / Securities to the government.· Through reducing interest rates and reserve rates providing facilities to banks and financial institutions to increase bank loan facilities for the public.· Activating together with banks, many tasks required to provide minimum bank services to the public according to recommendations of health authorities during this period.· Provision of some relief, regarding the Balance of Payments and foreign assets which are expected through restricting imports and through this, promoting encouragement of local production instead of imports.· Being of assistance to the public through commercial banks and other financial businesses and to help businesses, reducing interest rates and further developing liquidity conditions in the banking system.· Certain conditions which are relevant in inspecting of banks by the Central Bank have been relaxed and based on the assets possessed by a bank, increasing the loans that a bank can grant. (During the last few weeks, there are details of all steps taken in 4 Central Bank circulars issued for 2020 on the web site of the Central Bank.)The public deal with commercial banks, savings banks and financial companies etc. The policies of the Central Bank are generally put into operation through advice and recommendations given to these institutions. During the immediate past, we did not work according to habits of Central Banks in the world, and carried out tasks so that they were suitable for the existing special situation. Regarding the connections between Central Bank and the financial institutions the general public deal with, one problem that exists across the world is the transmission delays where what is done by the Central Banks take time to be communicated to other financial institutions and put in operation what is said by the Central Bank so that it will be felt by the general public. This problem exists in our country too. There are many complaints and allegations about these things, these days.I request banks, to consider the specifics of the prevailing conditions and to put into operation as soon as possible, the recommendations issued by the Central Bank on behalf of businesses in the lower strata and the public who are facing problems and difficulties. I request these banking institutions not to act in a manner that will force the Central Bank to take legal action against banks which do not fulfil their duties properly.The policy actions which the Central Bank takes together with residual state institutions are not merely taken with the present situation as an objective. We are acting, most often by thinking of the time period that will come after the Corona Virus has been eradicated. Such difficult times do occur off and on. They do not exist permanently continuously. With time, (this Corona Virus situation of course in about two months’ time) will come to an end. However, people and organizations should work ceaselessly. We frequently think about these things and act intentionally.As we have seen and heard in the past, and read in history, people who overcome crisis situations, get into action with strong stamina and speed with normalcy returning. We, in Sri Lanka have seen this often too. It is while knowing this and being aware of it that we are trying to raise the economy, society and especially business classes and working people from this crisis where they fall into a situation without any hope and have had their hopes dashed. Therefore the period after Covid-19 and what should be done then is always in our minds. We have a huge belief regarding the future. What I require here is that to take in the entire financial system in the country into this belief and raise the country out of the situation it is in with unity and to bring it to a high plane of development in a few days’ time. I would like to say very strongly that we have in our possession policies regarding that and that we believe strongly that we can put those policies into action.I would like to emphasize to everybody that the Central Bank together with residual state authorities is alert about the economy and financial systems. We are also alert regarding how the financial markets and all economic conditions transform. My final message is that even amidst challenges and problems the Central Bank is within a good scene. We can easily shape all economic matters and operate the time period after this crisis situation. There is no background in the inflation situation of the country to cause excitement. Although there are problems which can be solved gradually there are no serious problems regarding the stability of the financial system. Covid-19 will pass by us. My message is that we should face the period subsequent to that with courage and belief.