The National Blood Transfusion Center said that arrangements were made to give blood plasma from a patient who had recovered from the Corona Virus to two patients who have been hospitalized and are under treatment subsequent to contracting the virus.



Its Director Dr. Lakshman Edirisinghe said that arrangements were put in place to obtain blood plasma from two patients who had already recovered from the virus infection.



He also said that another six patients who have recovered have expressed their willingness to provide blood plasma.