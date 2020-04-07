More+information+discovered+about+the+runaway+vehicle+at+Moratuwa

In a shooting that took place near the Moratuwa –Egodawila, Modera – New Bridge road barrier when a vehicle did not heed orders to stop, a lot of information has been revealed about the three persons who sustained injuries.



The injured are between the ages of 18 and 22 and residents of Panadura and Battaramulla.



Two of them are being treated at the Panadura Hospital and information has been received, the Police Media Division said that these two have been involved in a number of crimes.



One of the injured persons had been taken into custody in November of 2018 for being in possession of Heroin.



Another had escaped from prison when he had been produced in Court for a warrant in the year 2017 and later in the 20178 -2019 years had become a suspect who was arrested for dealing in and being in possession of drugs.



