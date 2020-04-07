Coronavirus patients increase to 152 : COVID-19 victim's son's house sealed

The number of COVID-19 patients discovered in the country has increased to 152.



Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that only one patient was reported today.



The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that samples of 225 persons have been tested yesterday.



Meanwhile the funeral of the 58-year old COVID-19 patient of Rathmalana was held at the Kotikawatta public cemetery today.



Only a few close relatives of the victim were allowed to see the body.



The victim's wife has also been infected with the virus and she has been self-quarantined in her home having recovered after receiving treatment at IDH Hospital.



Ratmalana Medical Officer Jayalath Gunatilleke told our news team that both of them had recently visited Velankanni in India.



Meanwhile, entry to Vaz Lane in Grandpas, where the son of the covid-19 victim at Maradana lived, has been temporarily closed.



The victim's son, his wife and the father-in-law are currently subject to quarantine.



In addition, the public health inspector of the area, H.M.T. Herath stated that the son of the coronavirus victim has visited the Grandpas police to obtain a curfew permit.



Therefore four police officers who interacted with him have also been sent for quarantine.



