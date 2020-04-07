2,598 have completed quarantine - 288 to leave from six centers today

A total of 2,598 persons who arrived from overseas to Sri Lanka have left to their homes after completing the quarantine period successfully since the process started.

Two hundred and eighty-eight (288) people left from six quarantine centers today.

Thirty-three from Matugama and Colombo who were quarantined at the Diyathalawa Army Resort left this morning.

Meanwhile, 79 people who had returned to the Island after curtailing their pilgrimage to India since the spread of the Covid-19 virus, was quarantined at the Thanthirimale Bogoda Army Camp.

They had also completed their quarantine period today and several monks were among them.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 155 persons from four quarantine camps are planning to leave and return home tomorrow.