'Maha Sangha' opposed to reconvening of parliament

The 'Maha Sangha' have raised objections to the suggestion by certain sections that parliament should be reconvened without supporting the initiatives of the government headed by the President at a time when there is a national disaster in the country.

Former Parliamentarian M A Summanthiran and former Minister Rauf Hakeem had proposed to reconvene the dissolved parliament while addressing the all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse

The 'Maha Sangha' expressed their opposition to the proposal made by the politicians regarding the reconvening of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission writing a letter to the Secretary to the President Dr. P B Jayasundara states that the Parliament General Election cannot be held during the last week of May due to the prevailing situation in the country and therefore parliament will not be able to convene on the stipulated date.

Meanwhile, legal experts point out that the Election Commission will lose its powers in an environment where elections cannot be held.

However, the leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya Udaya Gammanpila states that the President has the constitutional power to set a new date for the election.