‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative in three districts today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, was in operation today in three districts.

Meanwhile, several other special programs have been launched in parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative, in the Western Province.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative reached to three districts today. Accordingly, the vehicles packed with dry rations departed to the districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes,

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued today. Accordingly, the Battaramulla-Louis Perera Elders 'Home, the Havelock town-Methodist Elders' Home and the Gangarama-Gamini Matha Elders Home were disinfected.

The entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services using proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.

At the same time, the Programme to disinfect public places by Hiru Media Network together with the Sri Lanka Red Cross has continued today. Accordingly, police stations in Homagama, Padukka, Hanwella, Navagamuwa, Athurugiriya, Talangama, Mulleriyawa and Wellampitiya were disinfected

Meanwhile, Hiru Media Network in partnership with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society launched a programme to provide safe clothing and equipment for the health staff working to combat the Covid-19 virus.

As a first step the National Institute of Infectious Diseases was provided with protective clothing and equipment.