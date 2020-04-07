"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81

Bill Withers, the acclaimed 1970s soul singer behind hits Ain't No Sunshine and Lean On Me has died from heart complications aged 81 according to foreign media reports. He was described as a "solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world".
William Harrison Withers was born on July 4, 1938 and was an American singer-songwriter and musician who performed and recorded from 1970 until 1985. Although he stopped recording in 1985, his songs remained a major influence on R&B and hip-hop.
He recorded several major hits, including "Lean on Me", "Ain't No Sunshine", "Use Me", "Just the Two of Us", "Lovely Day", and "Grandma's Hands". Withers won three Grammy Awards and was nominated for four more.
He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
He scored a million-selling hit with Lean On Me in 1972. Gospel-tinged and inspirational, it was based his experiences growing up in a West Virginia coal mining town. When times were hard, neighbours would lend each other help and assistance.
It was later performed at the inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton
The signature song “Lean On Me” has recently become associated with the Coronavirus pandemic, with many people posting their own versions to support health workers and other essential services.
The lyrics of his famous song "lean on me"
Sometimes in our lives we all have pain
We all have sorrow
But if we are wise
We know that there's always tomorrow
Lean on me, when you're not strong
And I'll be your friend
I'll help you carry on
For it won't be long
'Til I'm gonna need
Somebody to lean on
Please swallow your pride
If I have things you need to borrow
For no one can fill those of your needs
That you won't let show
You just call on me brother, when you need a hand
We all need somebody to lean on
I just might have a problem that you'll understand
We all need somebody to lean on
Lean on me, when you're not strong
And I'll be your friend
I'll help you carry on
For it won't be long
'Til I'm gonna need
Somebody to lean on
You just call on me brother, when you need a hand
We all need somebody to lean on