"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81

Bill Withers, the acclaimed 1970s soul singer behind hits Ain't No Sunshine and Lean On Me has died from heart complications aged 81 according to foreign media reports. He was described as a "solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world".

William Harrison Withers was born on July 4, 1938 and was an American singer-songwriter and musician who performed and recorded from 1970 until 1985. Although he stopped recording in 1985, his songs remained a major influence on R&B and hip-hop.

He recorded several major hits, including "Lean on Me", "Ain't No Sunshine", "Use Me", "Just the Two of Us", "Lovely Day", and "Grandma's Hands". Withers won three Grammy Awards and was nominated for four more.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

He scored a million-selling hit with Lean On Me in 1972. Gospel-tinged and inspirational, it was based his experiences growing up in a West Virginia coal mining town. When times were hard, neighbours would lend each other help and assistance.

It was later performed at the inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton

The signature song “Lean On Me” has recently become associated with the Coronavirus pandemic, with many people posting their own versions to support health workers and other essential services.



The lyrics of his famous song "lean on me"

Sometimes in our lives we all have pain

We all have sorrow

But if we are wise

We know that there's always tomorrow

Lean on me, when you're not strong

And I'll be your friend

I'll help you carry on

For it won't be long

'Til I'm gonna need

Somebody to lean on

Please swallow your pride

If I have things you need to borrow

For no one can fill those of your needs

That you won't let show

You just call on me brother, when you need a hand

We all need somebody to lean on

I just might have a problem that you'll understand

We all need somebody to lean on

Lean on me, when you're not strong

And I'll be your friend

I'll help you carry on

For it won't be long

'Til I'm gonna need

Somebody to lean on

You just call on me brother, when you need a hand

We all need somebody to lean on