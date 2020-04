Four more Covid-19 positive patients have been identified according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health

Therefore, the total infected number of patients in Sri Lanka increases to 156.

The total numbers before the identification of these four patients according to the Health Promotion Bureau;

Total Confirmed Cases - 152

Active Cases - 124

New Cases - 5

Total number of individuals in hospitals - 250

Recovered & Discharged - 24

Deaths - 4