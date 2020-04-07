Public+Health+Inspectors+decide+to+call+off+the+planned+trade+union+action+

The Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors Association has decided to suspend the trade union action that was to take effect from tomorrow.



The Executive Committee of the Union met this afternoon and decided to unanimously inform the Ministry of Health that the necessary laws to combat the coronavirus virus should be prepared within two weeks.



It has also been agreed to reject all allowances offered by the Ministry of Health.



They also announced that the PHIs all across the island would donate a day's salary to the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.



The Executive Committee of the Public Health Inspectors' Association convened to take further steps regarding their intention to pull out of duties with regard to curbing the coronavirus outbreak.



They also held a discussion with Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi last evening to discuss the relevant issues.



The Public Health Inspectors' Association appreciated the active participation of the Health Minister as well as the Secretary and the Director General of the Health Services in finding solutions for this matter.