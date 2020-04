The number of COVID 19 positive patients in Sri Lanka, have increased to 159 with three (03) more patients identified to the total according to the Ministry of Health.

The total numbers according to the Health Promotion Bureau; 10.55pm (3 April)

Total Confirmed Cases - 159

Active Cases - 131

New Cases - 8

Total number of individuals in hospitals - 250

Recovered & Discharged - 24

Deaths - 4