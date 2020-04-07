Another death due to Covid-19 in Sri Lanka : Country Total increases to 5

One more death due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) has been reported from the Welikanda Hospital.Therefore the total number of deaths in Sri Lanka due to covid-19 increases to 5.

Director-General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that the 5th Coronavirus vitims in Sri Lanka was a 44-year-old a resident from Homagama.

He was referred to the quarantine centre on his return from Italy. He was admitted to the Welikanda hospital on the 23rd of March and transferred to the ICU on the 26th of March.



Dr Anil Jasinghe further stated that the victim was not suffering from any other ailments.



The total numbers according to the Health Promotion Bureau; 8.55am (4 April)

Total Confirmed Cases - 159

Active Cases - 130

New Cases - 0

Total number of individuals in hospitals - 250

Recovered & Discharged - 24

Deaths - 5