Contact OPD clinics for Coronavirus - contact details

The number of people infected with the Covid-19 Coronavirus has risen to 159.



Eight cases were reported yesterday while two were discharged from hospital after full recovery.



131 people are still receiving treatment for coronavirus while 24 have left the hospital having fully recovered.



Five deaths have also been reported due to the virus in the country.



There are currently 36 patients from Colombo, 25 from Puttalam, 26 from Kalutara, 34 from quarantine centers, 11 from Gampaha, 4 from Kandy, 3 from Ratnapura and 4 from Jaffna.



Currently 73 persons suspected of contracting the coronavirus are receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.



Considering the country situation, telephone numbers have been introduced to contact the outpatient clinics registered at the National Hospital.



Therefore, the respective clinics can be contacted on 0113 618 715, 0113 618 718, 0113 361 87 46.