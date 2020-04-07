155+to+leave+home+after+completing+quarantine+today

Another 155 persons who had completed the quarantined process are due to return home today.
Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 2,598 persons have returned home after completing the quarantine process so far.
Saturday, 04 April 2020 - 11:13
