‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will continue their journey today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, will journey through the districts of Colombo, Gampaha nd Kurunegala.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ continues to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes,

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continues to serve elders homes. Accordingly, the Battaramulla-Louis Perera Elders 'Home, the Havelock town-Methodist Elders' Home and the Gangarama-Gamini Matha Elders Home, Wellawatta - Vidya Elders 'Home, Hanwella-Maithree Elders' Home, Hanwella-Mawpiya Sevana Elders Home, Meegoda-Senehasa Elders Home and Meegoda-Sanda Sevana Elders Home were disinfected.

The entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services using proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.

At the same time, the Programme to disinfect public places by Hiru Media Network together with the Sri Lanka Red Cross has continued. Recently, police stations in Homagama, Padukka, Hanwella, Navagamuwa, Athurugiriya, Talangama, Mulleriyawa and Wellampitiya were disinfected.



Today, the Maharagama police premises will be disinfected.

Meanwhile, Hiru Media Network in partnership with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society launched a programme to provide safe clothing and equipment for the health staff working to combat the Covid-19 virus.

As a first step the National Institute of Infectious Diseases was provided with protective clothing and equipment.