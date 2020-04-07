Samurdhi+officer+assaulted+while+delivering+relief+allowance+in+Naula

A samurdhi officer who went to pay the relevant benefits to samurdhi recipients have been attacked by a group of people in Naula.

It is reported that the attack had taken place at around 5.00 pm in the Ambana area in Naula.

The government has made arrangements to provide Samurdhi beneficiary families with an allowance of Rs.5,000 due to the situation that has arisen with the spread of covid-19 and the attack had taken place while trying to provide the relief.

The Samurdhi officer who faced the incident had stated that a woman who had previously obtained a loan from a samurdhi bank and had defaulted could not be given the Rs 5,000 allowance and that she needed to obtain the allowance with the approval from a senior officer.

However, the Samurdhi officer had complained to the police that a group had assaulted at this moment.

Naula Police are taking steps to arrest those involved in the attack.

It is reported that about 1.5 million Samurdhi families have been provided these concessions.