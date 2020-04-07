UPDATE: Saturday 04 April – Coronavirus World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,098,848 with 59,131 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 6.43 am today (04).

United States has the highest number of reported infections with 276,995.

Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 14,681 deaths followed by Spain with 11,198, USA with 7,141 and France 6,507.

Seven countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Italy, Spain, Germany, China, France, and Iran). Germany has gone past China recording over 90,000 cases.

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients

USA 276,995

Italy 119,827

Spain 119,199

China 82,511

Germany 91,159

France 65,202

Iran 53,183

The Global death count now stands at 58,871. Ten countries have reported deaths in excess of 1,000.

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths. United Kingdom has gone past China with 3,611 deaths.

Italy 14,681

Spain 11,198

USA 7,141

France 6,507

UK 3,611

China 3,326

Iran 3,294

Netherlands 1,487

Germany 1,257

Belgium 1,143

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 226,106 people.



Meanwhile a major US mask manufacturer, 3M, says the government has asked it to stop exporting US-made N95 respirator masks to Canada and Latin America.

The request had "significant humanitarian implications", it warned, and could prompt other countries to act in kind.

On Thursday, the US invoked the Korean War-era Defence Production Act to demand that 3M provide more masks.

Canada's prime minister said stopping 3M's exports would be a "mistake".