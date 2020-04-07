UPDATE: Saturday 04 April – Coronavirus World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,098,848 with 59,131 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 6.43 am today (04).
United States has the highest number of reported infections with 276,995.
Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 14,681 deaths followed by Spain with 11,198, USA with 7,141 and France 6,507.
Seven countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Italy, Spain, Germany, China, France, and Iran). Germany has gone past China recording over 90,000 cases.
Countries with over 50,000 infected patients
- USA 276,995
- Italy 119,827
- Spain 119,199
- China 82,511
- Germany 91,159
- France 65,202
- Iran 53,183
The Global death count now stands at 58,871. Ten countries have reported deaths in excess of 1,000.
Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths. United Kingdom has gone past China with 3,611 deaths.
- Italy 14,681
- Spain 11,198
- USA 7,141
- France 6,507
- UK 3,611
- China 3,326
- Iran 3,294
- Netherlands 1,487
- Germany 1,257
- Belgium 1,143
The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 226,106 people.
Meanwhile a major US mask manufacturer, 3M, says the government has asked it to stop exporting US-made N95 respirator masks to Canada and Latin America.
The request had "significant humanitarian implications", it warned, and could prompt other countries to act in kind.
On Thursday, the US invoked the Korean War-era Defence Production Act to demand that 3M provide more masks.
Canada's prime minister said stopping 3M's exports would be a "mistake".