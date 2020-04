World Bank Group President David Malpass said that the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic was expected to cause a "major global recession" that would likely hit the poorest and most vulnerable countries the hardest.



He stated that thay intend to respond forcefully and massively with support programs, especially for poor countries.



The World Bank has allocated US$ 1.9 billion to developing countries to respond to the Covid Nineteen virus, of which $ 1 billion is allocated for India.



Meanwhile, 478 new cases of coronavirus patients have been reported in the last 24 hours from India, increasing their total number of cases to 2597. India has also reported 72 deaths due to coronavirus.