British+health+secretary+Matt+Hancock+wants+people+to+sit+at+home+for+the+weekend

The death toll in the UK has risen to 3605, surpassing the number of deaths in China.



There are 38,168 cases of coronavirus infected patients reported in the country.



Meanwhile, British health secretary Matt Hancock, who has been infected with the coronavirus, said he would advise British residents to stay home this weekend as well. He made this statement at a press conference held at the British Prime Minister's Office yesterday.



Ruth May, the UK chief nursing officer who paid tribute to two British nurses who died of coronavirus, called on the public to stay home in respect for them.