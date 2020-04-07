සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

British health secretary Matt Hancock wants people to sit at home for the weekend

Saturday, 04 April 2020 - 9:58

British+health+secretary+Matt+Hancock+wants+people+to+sit+at+home+for+the+weekend
The death toll in the UK has risen to 3605, surpassing the number of deaths in China.

There are 38,168 cases of coronavirus infected patients reported in the country.

Meanwhile, British health secretary Matt Hancock, who has been infected with the coronavirus, said he would advise British residents to stay home this weekend as well. He made this statement at a press conference held at the British Prime Minister's Office yesterday.

Ruth May, the UK chief nursing officer who paid tribute to two British nurses who died of coronavirus, called on the public to stay home in respect for them.
Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:26

Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
06 April 2020
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.