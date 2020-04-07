සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

USA reports 1,480 deaths within 24 hours - Highest ever number within 24 hours in the world

Saturday, 04 April 2020 - 11:10

1,480 deaths have been reported in the US within 24 hours.

This is the highest reported death toll from any country within 24 hours since the start of the Covid-19 Global Pandemic. The number of fatalities so far in New York state alone is comparable to the loss of life from the 9 / 11 attacks.

The total number of deaths due to the virus in the United States is now 7,406.

The number of coronavirus infected patients in the United States have also increased to 277,467, which is the highest in the world.

Meanwhile 59,193 deaths have been reported worldwide due to the coronavirus.

The total number of infected people round the world is reported to be 1,099,572.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that medical masks should be prioritised for health workers, but it opened the door to greater public use of homemade masks or other mouth coverings as a way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. A senior WHO official told reporters there was some possibility of airborne transmission of the virus that has now infected over 1 million people and killed 50,000 people worldwide since emerging in China last December.

Measures taken by German officials to slow the spread of the coronavirus are starting to show effect. The Robert Koch Institute for disease control said that each person who had caught the virus was now infecting only one person on average, where previously that number had been as high as seven.

