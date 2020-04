China has begun the process of scaling Mount Everest while Nepal has suspended the climbing season due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, is located between China and Nepal. Nepal has not yet begun its climbing season after the suspension.

However, the Chinese climbers have started the journey yesterday while foreigners are not allowed to climb.

Mount Everest expedition in China is organized by the China-Tibetan Mountaineering Conference.