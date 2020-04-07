Moratuwa+runaway+vehicle+suspects+remanded+

Three persons who were injured in a shooting incident at the road block near Modara - Aluthpalama in Egodauyana in Moratuwa when they drove a vehicle ignoring repeated police orders, have been remanded.

The police media division stated that information regarding two suspects who are receiving treatment at the Pandura hospital were submitted to the Panadura Magistrate's Court yesterday and the courts ordered the suspects to be remanded until the 8th.

Information regarding the other suspect, who is being treated at the Colombo National Hospital, has been reported to the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court and the court has ordered him to remanded until the 17th of this month.

The suspect who was arrested in connection with the incident was remanded until the 8th.