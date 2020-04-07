Female+who+delivered+a+baby+in+Beruwala+infected+with+coronavirus

The number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka has increased to 159 as 8 new cases were reported yesterday.

One of them was a female from Beruwala. She had delivered her baby yesterday, but had not shown any symptoms for COVID-19.



Beruwala Medical Officer of Health Dr. Waruna Seneviratne confrimed to the Hiru news team that the woman had not shown any coronavirus symptoms previously.



Meanwhile, a 44 year old passed away due to COVID-19 at the Welikanda hospital becoming the 5th person to die from the virus in Sri Lanka. He had recently returned from Italy and was at the Kandakadu quarantine centre and was admitted to the Welikanda hospital on the 26th of last month. The deceased did not have any other ailments.



In the meantime, information has been reported about the new patients found yesterday.



Three persons have been found from the Thalsevana Quarantine Center in Jaffna. They are said to have been attending a service recently held by a Swiss priest in Jaffna.



New infected individuals have also been found in Puttalam, Dehiwala, Pannipitiya, Matugama and Beruwala.



The woman that gave birthe was identifed in Beruwala yesterday.



In total, 24 persons have left hospitals having recovered after receiving treatment while 130 others continue to receive treatment.

Colombo district recorded 36 cases, Kalutara 26, Puttalam 25 while 34 was reported from quarantine centres, 11 from Gampaha, 4 from Kandy, 3 from Rathnapura and 4 from Jaffna.

73 persons are receiving treatment at Homagama hospital under suspicion of having contracted the virus.